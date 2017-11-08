UPDATED (8:45 a.m. on 11/8/2017)

As of 8:45 a.m. Hawaii County Civil Defense reports the roadway has reopened.

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff (7:56 a.m. update)

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 3:36 a.m. alarm Wednesday (Nov 8) to the 47 mile marker of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in Pahala for a crash between a large delivery truck and a compact sedan.

Firefighters found the truck laying on its side blocking the highway, the driver was able to get out on their own. The sedan was heavily damaged and engulfed in flames. After putting out the fire crews found a person in the driver’s seat burned beyond recognition.

Rescuers searched the area around the roadway for possible victims in case they had been ejected from the sedan but non were found.

The highway is closed while the police investigate the crash and vehicles are removed.

MEDIA RELEASE (4:30 a.m. 11/8/17)

Hawaii Police advise you to avoid Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) at the 47 mile marker in Pahala due to a traffic crash involving a semi-truck and motor vehicle.

The roadway will be closed for several hours. There is no detour in the area please use alternate routes while police investigate.

