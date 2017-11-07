MEDIA RELEASE

Soldiers from the 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment are scheduled to convoy from Kawaihae Docks to Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) Nov. 7 and 9. The convoys are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m. each day.

The convoy will be escorted by marked vehicles with rotating amber lights and signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care around convoy vehicles.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, via email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil or by phone call to either (808) 969-2411 or (808) 824-1474.

