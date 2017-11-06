MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island police want to inform you that Waimea Court is now accepting filings for Domestic Violence Restraining Orders.

Ex Parte Petitions for a TRO can now be dropped off at the South Kohala District Courthouse. Petitioners do NOT have to go to Kona to file.

If you are a victim of domestic violence and desire to seek a restraining order, the forms are available 24 hours every day at the Waimea police station located at 67-5185 Kamāmalu Street.

After hours, there is a phone next to the door that goes directly to dispatch (it says for emergencies). If you pick up the phone, you can ask for an officer to get you a TRO packet. Petitioners can also request that their address and phone number be kept confidential. There is a court form for that request (included in the police packet). It can be filled out along with the Petition for TRO and turned in together.

The forms are also available in the self-help section at the courthouse located at 67-5187 Kamāmalu Street in Waimea. Courthouse hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you have further questions, you can call Community Police Officer May Lee at the Waimea police station (808) 887-3080.

