During the week of October 30, 2017, through November 5, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 978 DUI arrests compared with 927 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 5 205 Puna 6 239 Ka‘ū 0 9 Kona 6 450 South Kohala 1 59 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 18 978

There have been 1,146 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,211 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.4 percent.

To date, there were 26 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes (four of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 8.3 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

