Police DUI stats for the week of October 30-November 5, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 30, 2017, through November 5, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 978 DUI arrests compared with 927 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District  Weekly Total	Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	9
North Hilo	0	3
South Hilo	5	205
Puna    	6	239
Ka‘ū    	0	9
Kona    	6	450
South Kohala	1	59
North Kohala	0	4
Island Total	18	978

There have been 1,146 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,211 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.4 percent.

To date, there were 26 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes (four of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 8.3 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide


