MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff starting on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset, Nov. 9, 2017.

This action honors the victims of the mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving families who lost loved ones at the mass shooting in a church in Texas and continue to pray for the recovery of those wounded.” said Gov. Ige.

Link to President’s Proclamation: www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-o…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



