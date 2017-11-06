MEDIA RELEASE

Lifelong Kona resident Bronsten “Kalei” Kossow announces he will run for Kanuha’s vacant seat in the County Council.

County Council District 7 is comprised of Kealakekua, Kona Scenic, Kainaliu, Honalo, Keauhou, Kahalu‘u, Hōlualoa, Kona Hillcrest, Pualani Estates, Sunset View, Kuakini Heights, Kona Vistas, Ali‘i Heights, and Kona Industrial.

Kossow states, “I am proud to be born and raised in this beautiful community. I am eager to jump into the conversation and continue the discussion of the current issues that our community is facing such as: creating efficiency in government; pushing for temporary housing for our homeless, working with both County and State agencies to expand the services to those who need assistance; investing in a long-term plan to implement Kona water well security; striving for renewable and alternative energy sources; and enhancing agriculture development for food sustainability.”

Kossow attended Hōlualoa Elementary and Kealakehe Intermediate Schools before graduating from Makua Lani Christian School. While a junior in high school, Kossow earned his Eagle Scout award, and soon after was also awarded the Honor of Vigil. Kossow has served as an Assistant Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 79, a former Boy Scout Lodge-Vice Chief for Hawai‘i Island, and a Section-Vice Chief for the Pacific Region. Kossow is currently working toward his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science with the University of Hawai‘i.

Kossow is also a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, a former Paraprofessional for Aloha Council, and current Finance Chair for Kona Coast Boy Scouts of America. Kossow is a Game Management Advisory Commissioner for Hawai‘i County District 7, and a Flight Coordinator for Paradise Helicopters.

More info: BronstenKossow.com

