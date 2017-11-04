UPDATED

Hawai’i Island Police have located Heather Rose Brooks who was reported missing earlier this afternoon (November 4).

She was located in good condition in Kailua-Kona.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 35-year-old Puna woman who has been reported as missing.

Heather Rose Brooks is known to frequent and was last seen in the Pāhoa area (October 21).

She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, has a thin build, brown eyes, and dark hair. She is known to wear bright colored wigs, has facial piercings, and sometimes speaks with a British accent. She also suffers from a medical condition and requires medication.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Shawn Ibarra at the Kau Police Station at (808) 939-2520 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

