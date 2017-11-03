MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police dispatch received a 911-Emergency Call reporting a structure fire at 06:11 a.m. in Kona this morning, (November 3).

The fire spread from the south side of the two-story residence, but no other surrounding homes were damaged. Upon extinguishing the fire, fire crew members found the body of a male victim within the lower unit of the structure.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death and to positively identify the victim. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have any information on the blaze is asked to call Detective David Matsushima at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224.

