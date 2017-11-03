By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 6:10 a.m. alarm Friday (Nov 3) for a structure fire at 73-1083 Oluolu Street in Kona that claimed one life.

Crews found the four bedroom two-story home engulfed in flames. Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:45 a.m. and it was declared out at 7:10 a.m. The 3,000 square-foot home had an estimated $210,000 worth of damage with $240,000 worth of property saved.

The Red Cross responded to assist displaced residents for food, clothing and shelter. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



