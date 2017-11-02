MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested four people in connection with a road-rage shooting incident but released three and charged only one.

Just after 7:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, (October 31), police responded to several reports of gunshots coming from a moving vehicle on Kanoelehua Avenue near Waianuhea Place in Hilo. A 36-Year-old Hilo man reported that one of the gunshots struck his home on Waianuehea Way. Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a red colored sedan that was last seen continuing in the Hilo direction on Kanoelehua Avenue. Investigators later learned that there was another vehicle involved and that this confrontation stemmed from a road-rage incident. No injuries were reported.

Approximately 15 minutes later, police were called to an apartment complex on West Lanikāula Street where they observed the same vehicle within the parking lot. At 8:00 p.m., two Puna men, 24-year-old Beau Dedier, and 23-year-old Michael Paoa, along with Brandon Kahakua-Victorino, a 20-year-old Hilo man, and Chazlyn Yamamoto, a 19-year-old Hilo woman were arrested for suspicion of first-degree reckless endangering.

All four suspects were transported to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation.

Last night, (November 1), at 7:40 p.m., police charged Beau Dedier with two counts of first degree reckless endangering, place to keep a firearm on a highway, permit to acquire (a firearm), registration mandatory (of a firearm) and place to keep (ammunition). Dedier continues to be held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $15,500 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court this afternoon, (November 2).

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



