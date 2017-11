MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Police are asking for the public’s help in locating stolen items taken in a burglary from an Ocean View residence. The pictured items, a wooden bathtub and wall mounted heater were removed.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the stolen items to call Officer Douglas Phillips of the Kaʻū District at (808) 939-2520 or the police non-emergency telephone number at (808) 935-3311.

