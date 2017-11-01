MEDIA RELEASE

Effective immediately, guests holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian Airlines to/from Lihue Airport, Kauai (LIH) on November 1, 2017, will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee provided that:

Ticket was issued on/before November 1, 2017

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel on November 1, 2017

Changes must be made and reticketed for new flights no later than November 2, 2017

In addition, for changes made on or before November 2, 2017, to new flights, any resulting difference in fare(s) will be waived provided that change is made to the same compartment (i.e. Coach to Coach or First/Business Class to First/Business Class) and there is no change in origin and destination. For changes made to new flights after November 2, 2017, the change fee will be waived but applicable difference in fare will be collected.

Changes to origin and/or destination or connecting/stopover point will be permitted without change fee and are subject to applicable fare difference.

Normal refund rules will apply. There will be no waiver of any applicable cancellation fees for refundable tickets and no refunds permitted on non-refundable tickets related to this event.

All changes must be made by calling our Reservations Department at 1-800-367-5320.

