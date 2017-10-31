 

   

Police seek to ID suspects for theft of flags in Hilo

MEDIA RELEASE

surveillance image of suspect in flag theft

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the two individuals shown in the surveillance image.

They are wanted in the investigation of two stolen flags from the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel on Banyon Dr. in Hilo.

The male in the gray shirt took the American Flag, and the male in the black shirt and black hat stole the Hawaiian Flag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Lieutenant Robert Almeida at (808) 961-2213.


