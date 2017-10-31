 

   

Police release Puna man held in shooting investigation

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have released a Puna man, pending further investigation in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on (October 29).

On Sunday, (October 29), officers responded to a North Road residence in Mountain View for a report of a man who had been shot. The 24-year-old victim, who lives at the residence, was found in the yard with a gunshot wound to his head. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center and later flown to Oʻahu in critical condition.

At 2:45 p.m., 28-year-old Mahdi Hemmat, who also resides at that address, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation that has been classified as a second-degree attempted murder.

Anyone who may have any other information about this incident it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.


