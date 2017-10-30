MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a Puna man in connection with a shooting incident.

Yesterday (October 29) at 2:23 p.m., officers responded to a North Road residence in Mountain View for a report of a man who had been shot. The 24-year-old victim, who lives at the residence, was found in the yard with a gunshot wound to his head. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center and later flown to O’ahu in critical condition.

At 2:45 p.m., 28-year-old Mahdi Hemmat, who also resides at that address, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation that has been classified as a second degree attempted murder.

Anyone who may have any other information about this incident it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



