MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – A 46-year-old woman from Mountain View was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and refusing to provide a breath sample. Her name is being withheld during the preliminary investigation.

National Park Service rangers conducted patrols over the weekend to detect and deter DUI behavior and other vehicle safety issues. Rangers have made three DUI-related arrests in 2017, and there has been one confirmed fatality due to drunk driving this year.

“Park officials are very concerned about the safety of people utilizing the park,” said Chief Ranger John Broward. “Our rangers are proactive in preventing drinking and driving and will continue to conduct road safety checkpoints and increase patrols to deter DUI and other vehicle-related safety incidents,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



