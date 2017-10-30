MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested four men in connection with robbery and assault investigations.

On (October 28), Kona Patrol officers received a report of a 33-year-old male who was assaulted by an unknown male individual near the intersection of Palani Road and Kuakini Highway. After being assaulted, the male victim fell onto the public roadway where he struck a moving vehicle, causing minor injuries.

During this same time period, officers received a report of an affray which was occurring near an establishment in 74-5500 block of Pawai Place in the Old Kona Industrial area. As officers were responding to the affray, a 29-year-old male victim reported that while in the parking lot of a business establishment in the 75-5600 block of Kuakini Highway, four male suspects approached the victim and demanded money from him. The suspects then entered into the victim’s vehicle, removed items without permission, and left the area on foot, heading north on Pawai Place.

Responding officers were able to locate and arrest the four responsible males, identified as: Eddie Faafia, 32, of Hōnaunau, Donchevell Makekau, 20, Michael Johnson, 31, and Andrew Ollero-Heist, 20, all of Kailua-Kona.

The arrestees were transported to the Kealakehe Police Station where they were held pending further investigation by Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section.

On (October 29), detectives charged Faafia, Makekau, Johnson, and Ollero-Heist with Robbery in the Second Degree. Faafia and Johnson were also charged with one count each of Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree and Faafia was also charged with one count of Assault in the Second Degree.

Faafia’s bail was set at $9,000.00, Johnson’s bail was set at $7,000.00, and Makekau’s and Ollero-Heist’s bail was set at $5,000.00 each. All four men were held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending their initial court appearance this morning at the Kona District Court.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call police at the non-emergency number (808) 935-3311. Individuals may also contact Detective David Matsushima of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section via email at David.Matsushima@hawaiicounty…. or

at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID Service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



