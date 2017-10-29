MEDIA RELEASE

AstroDay, an annual science and astronomy education event sponsored by the Maunakea Astronomy Outreach Committee (MKAOC), is coming to Kona Commons on Saturday, November 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-oriented, science celebration has been a tradition in Hilo for the past 16 years and will be in Kona for the first time. AstroDay will be at the former Sports Authority space at Kona Commons located at 74-5450 Makala Blvd, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740.

Observatories from Maunakea and Haleakala will be represented, as well as other technology, education, and cultural organizations. Highlights include Starlab–a portable planetarium provided by the Canada France Hawaii and Gemini observatories, solar viewing with experienced astronomers, robotic demos, educational games and toys, and many hands-on activities. Colorful and informative material will be available as well as displays from diverse organizations and a live broadcast by KWXX Radio.

“We are very excited to bring this fun and educational event for keiki and families to Kona,” said Nancy Sakamoto, General Manager of Kona Commons, “Kona Commons is proud to host the scientists and educators that are volunteering their time for this wonderful program.”

For more information and updates on AstroDay, visit: www.mkaoc.org or follow MKOAC on Facebook.

