Join the West Hawai’i Community Forum on November 16th (Thursday), West Hawai’i Civic Center, 6 – 8 pm.

Experts will explore plans and options for addressing the fragility of island living, its vulnerabilities to emergencies, disasters, and supply-chain disruptions.

Forum Presenters will discuss current state-wide response plans for restoring daily island life norms for Hawai’i residents and its economy after a major life-disrupting event.

It is estimated that there is only five (5) to seven (7) days of food supply in the state. A disruption to Hawaii’s vital supply chain would have an almost immediate impact on the state’s population.

We will explore the possibilities for local island agricultural, the current progress and challenges of Hawaii island’s farming practices and environment, and the potential for a complete transition to self-sufficiency and sustainability.

It’s been over a month since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and more than 75% of its island residents and businesses are still without electricity.

Like Puerto Rico, most of Hawai’i Island is dependent on a centralized power grid based on 20th century operating assumptions.

As super storm events become the new norm, critical infrastructure services, as with Puerto Rico’s power and water services, must adapt and prepare for extreme hurricane winds and rain, flooding, and rising sea levels.

Even less extreme events can create major service disruptions as witnessed in Maui’s recent near island-wide power outage, the consequences of a rain storm, not a hurricane.

How prepared is Hawai’i for major disasters, and do we need to re-think our options, make necessary adjustments, and discover a better pathway to self-sufficiency and preparing for a major emergency.

We will also explore real world applications, opportunities, and solutions that serve as building blocks to a secure and self-sustaining lifestyle and economy for Hawai’i island.

Join the community on Thursday, November 16th, 6 – 8 pm, at the West Hawaii Civic Center, as we prepare for Hawaii’s future… this event is free and open to the community.

To learn more about this forum visit: www.westhawaiiforum.org/event-…

