MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a robbery incident that occurred on, (October 21), in Hilo and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect whose image was captured on video surveillance.

At 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a retail store after a Loss Prevention Agent reported being assaulted by a male suspect who was attempting to leave the scene without paying for concealed items.

The 25-year-old victim told police that the suspect punched him in the back left side head area causing redness and pain while attempting to apprehend the suspect for unpaid items.

The suspect is described as a local male in his mid 20’s to early 30’s, between 5-feet-10-inches and 5-feet-11-inches, 180-200 pounds with short dark brown hair and medium complexion. His image has been captured on video surveillance.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it to contact the Area I Criminal Investigation Division at (808) 935-3311.

