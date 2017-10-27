MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested a Nāʻālehu man for several offenses following an investigation into a stolen all-terrain vehicle.

On (October 19), Kaʻū Patrol officers responded to a report of a burglary in the Nāʻālehu area in which an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was stolen. As officers continued their investigation, they learned the ATV was possibly located at a residence in the same area.

On (October 25), officers located the ATV at a Nāʻālehu residence and also encountered 34-year-old Wade Baji Jr., who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for Criminal Contempt of Court. As officers attempted to take Baji into custody, he fled the immediate area on foot. As officers pursued Baji through the subdivision, and after a struggle with officers, Baji was taken into custody.

Baji was transported to the Kealakehe Police Station where he was held pending further investigation by Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section.

On, (October 26), Baji appeared in Kona District Court for the outstanding warrant where he was granted supervised release and returned to the Kealakehe Police Station pending continued investigation.

On Friday, (October 27), detectives charged Baji with Theft in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Assault on a Police Officer in the Second Degree, and two counts of Assault on a Police Officer in the First Degree.

His total bail has been set at $44,000.00, and he continues to be held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending his initial court appearance Monday morning (October 30), at the Kona District Court.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call police at the non-emergency number (808) 935-3311. Individuals may also contact Detective Jerome Manuel of Area II Criminal Investigation Section via email at Jerome.Manuel@hawaiicounty.gov or at (808) 326-4646 ext. 262.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



