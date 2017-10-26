MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for the following Wanted individuals:

Joshua Barros, 27-years-old, part Hawaiian, tan complexion, 6-feet, 200 pounds with brown eyes short brown hair. He is believed to frequent the Hilo and Kailua-Kona areas. He is wanted on several warrants and in connection with ongoing investigations.

Nathan C. Ahloo, 38-years-old, part Hawaiian, tan complexion, 5-feet-11-inches, 212 pounds, brown eyes with black hair and a tattoo on his right hand, arms and back. He is believed to be in the Honokaʻa area. He is wanted for an arrest warrant and in connection with ongoing investigations.

Courtney L. Uchima, 37-years-old, part Japanese, tan complexion, 5-feet, 127 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair with tattoos on both hands. She is wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on any of these individuals whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Captain Andrew Burian at (808) 775-7533.

