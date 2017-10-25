 

   

Categorized | News

Fire burns Ainaloa home Tuesday night (Oct 24)

Posted on October 25, 2017. Tags: , ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to a 7:02 p.m. alarm Tuesday (Oct 24) to 16-2181 Rainbow Drive in Puna for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a single-story, single family home with half of the structure engulfed in flames. Residents of the home had escaped the fire before crews arrived.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 7:30 p.m. and it was declared out at 10:20 p.m. There were no injuries reported in the blaze. Rainbow Drive was blocked during firefighting efforts with traffic detoured to Ainaloa Boulevard.

The loss was estimated to be $225,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6557.4448  chart-40.9849
S&P 5002555.19  chart-13.94
AAPL156.35  chart-0.75
FB170.22  chart-1.58
GOOG968.88  chart-1.66
INTC40.68  chart-0.27
MSFT78.40  chart-0.46
ORCL49.785  chart-0.195
QCOM53.67  chart-0.58
ALEX44.96  chart-0.43
BOH82.13  chart-0.53
BRN1.95  chart+0.05
BYD27.75  chart-0.63
CAGU0.2501  chart+0.0000
CPF31.68  chart-0.91
CYAN4.85  chart+0.05
HA36.125  chart-0.925
HCOM29.74  chart+0.02
HE35.495  chart-0.275
MLP15.65  chart+0.15
MRPI0.0017  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.15  chart+0.00
PLFF0.025  chart+0.005
TBNK32.10  chart-0.47
TSO97.87  chart-97.87
Oct 25, 2017 / 2:02 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: