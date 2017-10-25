By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to a 7:02 p.m. alarm Tuesday (Oct 24) to 16-2181 Rainbow Drive in Puna for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a single-story, single family home with half of the structure engulfed in flames. Residents of the home had escaped the fire before crews arrived.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 7:30 p.m. and it was declared out at 10:20 p.m. There were no injuries reported in the blaze. Rainbow Drive was blocked during firefighting efforts with traffic detoured to Ainaloa Boulevard.

The loss was estimated to be $225,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

