MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light reports that about 4,600 customers in various parts of Hawai‘i Island experienced power interruptions caused by heavy rain, lightning and breezy weather conditions that are impacting the state of Hawai‘i.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, about 250 customers are without power in Kailua-Kona, lower Puna, Volcano, Ka‘u, and along the Hāmākua Coast. Road closures caused by fallen trees and flooding have delayed restoration efforts in Hawaiian Acres, Ka‘u and Wood Valley.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience as we work to safely restore power as quickly as possible,” said Hawai‘i Electric Light spokesperson Rhea Lee-Moku. “The safety of our employees and the community is our top priority. Crews will continue with restoration efforts unless weather conditions become hazardous or unsafe.”

The National Weather Service flash flood watch remains in effect through this evening.

Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds the community to be safe and treat downed power lines as energized and dangerous. Do not handle or move any fallen or damaged utility equipment. If someone is injured by a downed power line, do not approach them. Call 9-1-1 for assistance. For more safety information, please see our “Handbook for Emergency Preparedness” available on our website: www.hawaiielectriclight.com/pr…

To report an outage, a low-hanging or downed power line, please call 969-6666. Updates are posted on Hawai‘i Electric Light’s Twitter account @HIElectricLight with the hashtag #BigIslandOutage.

