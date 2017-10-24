 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of October 16-22, 2017

During the week of October 16, 2017, through October 22, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 935 DUI arrests compared with 884 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District  Weekly Total	Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	9
North Hilo	0	3
South Hilo	3	199
Puna    	6	229
Ka‘ū    	1	9
Kona    	15	429
South Kohala	3	53
North Kohala	0	4
Island Total	28	935

There have been 1,092 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,137 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4 percent.

To date, there were 25 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 27 fatalities, compared with 20 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 23 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 25 percent for fatal crashes and 17.4 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide


