MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

On Monday morning, (October 23), a juvenile female reported a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in the Puna District.

On Monday afternoon, Clifton Kua of Mountain View, was arrested and was taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



