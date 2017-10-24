 

   

Categorized | Government, News

Mass Transit community meeting in Hilo is cancelled due to weather Tuesday (Oct 24)

Posted on October 24, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i’s Mass Transit Agency informs the public that the Transit Master Plan Community meeting,scheduled for tonight (October 24, 2017) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale in Hilo, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Community meeting will be re-scheduled for a future date. The Mass Transit Agency apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, and will inform the public about the re-scheduled date and time.

For further information, please contact the Mass Transit Agency a t961-8343.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6598.4297  chart+11.6035
S&P 5002569.13  chart+4.15
AAPL157.10  chart+0.93
FB171.80  chart+0.53
GOOG970.54  chart+2.09
INTC40.95  chart+0.12
MSFT78.86  chart+0.03
ORCL49.98  chart+0.67
QCOM54.25  chart+0.86
ALEX45.39  chart+0.74
BOH82.66  chart-1.03
BRN1.9038  chart+0.0438
BYD28.38  chart-0.08
CAGU0.2501  chart+0.0000
CPF32.59  chart-0.09
CYAN4.795  chart-0.060
HA37.05  chart-1.45
HCOM29.72  chart-0.28
HE35.77  chart+0.04
MLP15.50  chart+0.60
MRPI0.0017  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.15  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK32.57  chart+0.03
TSO97.87  chart-97.87
Oct 24, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: