MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i’s Mass Transit Agency informs the public that the Transit Master Plan Community meeting,scheduled for tonight (October 24, 2017) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale in Hilo, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Community meeting will be re-scheduled for a future date. The Mass Transit Agency apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, and will inform the public about the re-scheduled date and time.

For further information, please contact the Mass Transit Agency a t961-8343.

