UPDATED (8:49 a.m. on 10/24/2017)

Wood Valley Road, in Pahala is closed until further notice due to severe flooding and hazardous conditions making the roadway impassable. The public is being warned to stay away from this area and to avoid traveling unless it is completely necessary. Updates will be posted as needed. Please stay safe and avoid traveling unless it is completely necessary. Mahalo.

UPDATED (8:37 a.m. on 10/24/2017)

Hawaii County Police are reporting that Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) near Pahala, by the 50 Mile Marker and Kawa are beginning to show signs of flooding. The public is asked to avoid these areas or use alternative routes if they must travel. State Highways is placing caution signs. Please drive with caution is these areas or stay home if travel is not necessary. Updates will be posted as needed.

Flood Watch

http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/20171024-0730-hccd-flood-advisory.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended a flash flood watch for Hawaii Island through this evening Tuesday (Oct 24).

At 7:16 a.m., weather radar indicated heavy rain continuing over portions of Hawaii Island. The heaviest rainfall was occurring over the Kona and Kohala slopes from Kealakekua to Hawi, and over the eastern slopes from Pahala to Honomu. Maximum rain rates were in the range of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Rainfall is expected to continue for several more hours.

This watch includes the entire island of Hawaii.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 10:30 a.m. if heavy rain persists.

Department of Education reports all schools are open.

Due to the thunderstorm, your utilities of power and phones may be interrupted. If lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Should power outages occur, be on the alert for non-operable traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

The Kealakehe Police Station in Kona is experiencing intermittent phone disruptions due to inclement weather conditions. If experiencing disruptions in phone service at the station, please call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

To report a power outage call HELCO at (808) 969-6666.

More information about reporting outages at: www.hawaiielectriclight.com/he…

High Wind Warning

A high wind warning is in effect for Hawaii Island summits until 6 p.m. today (Oct 24).

Winds are forecast to be from the southwest at 55-70 mph with gusts over 85 mph being possible.

The road to the summit of Mauna Kea is closed at the Visitor Information Station due to strong and gusty winds, heavy fog, wet roadways, and thunderstorm activity.

The strong winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists should use caution while driving. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



