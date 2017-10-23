MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help for any witnesses or information relative to a burglary that occurred at the Palace Theater on Saturday (Oct 14). South Hilo Patrol Officers responded to an alarm at the theater at 5:09 a.m. and found one of the front doors slightly open and appeared as if had been kicked in. A donation box with an undetermined amount of money inside was taken from within the lobby.

South Hilo Patrol Officers responded to an alarm at the theater at 5:09 a.m., and found one of the front doors slightly open and appeared as if had been kicked in. A donation box with an undetermined amount of money inside was taken from within the lobby.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Alric Dalere of the South Hilo Patrol at (808) 961-2203.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



