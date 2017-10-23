MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested a Hōnaunau man following several counterfeit money investigations.

On October 10), Kona Patrol officers responded to a report of a counterfeit $100 bill that had been passed the previous day at a business establishment in Honalo. Officers also responded to reports of a counterfeit $100 bill that had been passed during this same time frame at a business establishment in Captain Cook and four counterfeit $100 bills that had been passed at a business establishment in Kona.

On (October 17), Kaʻū Patrol officers responded to a report of a counterfeit $100 bill that had been passed the previous evening at a business establishment in Ocean View. Officers also determined the same responsible individual had attempted to pass $100 bills at two other business establishments in Ocean View, however, those bills were not accepted by employees.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, officers were able to identify the responsible male suspect as 36-year-old Matthew Cummings, of Hōnaunau.

On Wednesday, (October 18), afternoon, Kona Patrol officers located and arrested Matthew Cummings in the Kealakekua area. He was transported to the Kealakehe Police Station where he was held pending further investigation by Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section.

Detectives executed search warrants on Cummings’ vehicle and personal property and recovered two counterfeit bills, several photocopies of counterfeit bills, and an unspent ammunition round.

On Friday, (October 20), afternoon, detectives charged Cummings with four counts each of Forgery in the First Degree and Theft in the Fourth Degree.

Also on the same day, detectives executed a search warrant at Cummings’ Honaunau residence and recovered several photocopies of counterfeit bills, several components used to create counterfeit bills, and 198 grams of suspected marijuana.

On Friday evening, detectives charged Cummings with an additional count of Forgery in the First Degree and Promoting Detrimental Drugs in the Third Degree. His total bail has been set at $130,000.00. Cummings is being held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending his initial court appearance this morning at the Kona District Court.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call police at the non-emergency number (808) 935-3311. Individuals may also contact Detective Pernell Hanoa of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 238 or via email at Pernell.Hanoa@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID Service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

The Hawaii Police Department would like to encourage community members to be aware of the many security features embedded in legitimate United States paper currency. Details about these security features can be found by visiting the United States Secret Service website at www.secretservice.gov/ and then by clicking the “Know Your Money” link on the bottom right side of the page.

