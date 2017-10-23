By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 9:35 p.m. alarm Sunday (Oct 22) to Hawaiian Acres at the corner of roads 4 and G for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find an abandoned single-story home, about 800 square feet in size, engulfed in flames with an abandoned car blocking the driveway.

Firefighters from Pahoa and Keaau had the fire under control by 10:20 p.m. and it was declared out at 11:27 p.m. There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The structure didn’t appear to be lived in and there was nobody at the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

