Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for Hawaii Island Monday through Tuesday afternoon (Oct 23-24).

Heavy showers associated with an upper trough and cold front moving down the island chain could result in flash flooding Monday through Tuesday. The latest guidance indicates the greatest potential for flooding will occur over Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

High Wind Watch

A high wind watch is in effect from Monday evening (Oct 23) through Tuesday afternoon for Hawaii Island summits.

Winds are forecast to be from the southwest at 35-45 mph with gusts over 65 mph being possible.

The strong winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists should use caution while driving. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



