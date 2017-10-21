 

   

Categorized | News

Kaalaiki Road in Pahala now open as firefighters get brush fire under control

Posted on October 21, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

A brush fire that was reported earlier in Pahala is under control but fire crews remain on scene addressing “hot spots”. Kaalaiki Road in Pahala was closed for about 24 hours while HFD attempted to gain control of the fire. Approximately 35-40 acres have been destroyed by the fire.

The fire is still active but it has moved East of the origin. No homes or structures are in danger.

The roadway is now open, but please be cautious of fire personnel in the area. Emergency Responders wanted to thank the public for their patience during this time.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6629.0532  chart+23.9863
S&P 5002575.21  chart+13.11
AAPL156.25  chart+0.27
FB174.98  chart+0.42
GOOG988.20  chart+3.75
INTC40.43  chart+0.34
MSFT78.81  chart+0.90
ORCL49.25  chart-0.10
QCOM52.02  chart-0.27
ALEX44.95  chart-0.17
BOH85.09  chart+1.02
BRN1.924  chart+0.000
BYD28.70  chart+0.30
CAGU0.2501  chart-0.0649
CPF32.82  chart+0.21
CYAN4.95  chart+0.00
HA41.60  chart+1.55
HCOM30.28  chart+0.00
HE35.45  chart+0.02
MLP15.65  chart+0.65
MRPI0.0011  chart-0.0008
NNUTU2.22  chart+0.07
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK32.83  chart+0.28
TSO97.87  chart-97.87
Oct 20, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: