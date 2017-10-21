MEDIA RELEASE

A brush fire that was reported earlier in Pahala is under control but fire crews remain on scene addressing “hot spots”. Kaalaiki Road in Pahala was closed for about 24 hours while HFD attempted to gain control of the fire. Approximately 35-40 acres have been destroyed by the fire.

The fire is still active but it has moved East of the origin. No homes or structures are in danger.

The roadway is now open, but please be cautious of fire personnel in the area. Emergency Responders wanted to thank the public for their patience during this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



