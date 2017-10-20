 

   

Propane fire at Panda Express in Hilo put out quickly

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to a 6:30 a.m. alarm Friday (Oct 20) to Panda Express at 368 E. Makaala Street for a structure fire.

Upon arriving firefighters found a small fire contained to the kitchen area of the restaurant with nobody in the building. Firefighters broke into the building and found a propane gas line to an appliance on fire. Crews shut-off the gas line stopping the fire at 6:40 a.m. and there was no further damage.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the site was left with the police.


