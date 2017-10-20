 

   

HCCC’s Waianuenue housing unit visits cancelled due to chickenpox case

Visits for the Waianuenue male housing unit at Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) are cancelled this weekend due to health and safety reasons.

One inmate, who was housed in that unit, is confirmed to have a case of chickenpox. That inmate is currently in isolation to prevent the spread. No other inmates have shown symptoms of chickenpox. As a precaution, the Waianuenue male housing unit is under quarantine this weekend. Inmates in that unit will be allowed extra phone calls to make up for the lost visits. Visits in all other HCCC housing units are still running as scheduled this weekend.

