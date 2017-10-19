 

   

News

Morning fire damages home in Waiakea Thursday (Oct 19)

Posted on October 19, 2017.

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 5:57 a.m. alarm Thursday (Oct 19) to 84 Kaulana Street in Waiakea for a home on fire. A neighbor during a usual morning walk saw smoke coming from the residence and called 9-1-1.

Crews arrived to find a three bedroom 2,000 square-foot home with smoke and flames showing from a window used as a home office space. Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:11 a.m. and it was declared out at 6:30 a.m.

The loss is estimated to be $100,000 of the $250,000 home. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.


Oct 19, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

