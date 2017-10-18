MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old missing man.

Keenan Lukzen who was last seen in the Kukuihaele area at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday (Oct 18)

He is described as 5-feet-8-inches, 250 pounds with short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing jeans and a blue t-shirt. He was operating a 2008 gray Dodge Ram 1500 truck, with Hawaii license plate number HKM153

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Charles Martins at the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



