 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a man reported missing, last seen in Kukuihaele

Posted on October 18, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old missing man.
Keenan Lukzen who was last seen in the Kukuihaele area at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday (Oct 18)

He is described as 5-feet-8-inches, 250 pounds with short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing jeans and a blue t-shirt. He was operating a 2008 gray Dodge Ram 1500 truck, with Hawaii license plate number HKM153
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Charles Martins at the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6624.22  chart+0.56
S&P 5002561.26  chart+1.90
AAPL159.76  chart-0.71
FB176.03  chart-0.08
GOOG992.81  chart+0.63
INTC40.25  chart+0.46
MSFT77.61  chart+0.02
ORCL49.58  chart+0.39
QCOM52.21  chart-0.20
ALEX45.28  chart-0.11
BOH83.84  chart+0.84
BRN1.94  chart+0.05
BYD28.60  chart+0.65
CAGU0.315  chart+0.000
CPF32.49  chart+0.30
CYAN4.95  chart+0.05
HA40.15  chart+0.35
HCOM30.33  chart+0.02
HE35.07  chart+0.18
MLP15.20  chart-0.55
MRPI0.0012  chart-0.0002
NNUTU2.20  chart+0.05
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK32.39  chart+0.21
TSO97.87  chart-97.87
Oct 18, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: