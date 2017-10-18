MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — Internet connectivity has been restored to all Hawaii State Public Library System locations on Hawaii Island, except for the Pahala Public and School Library. Mahalo to the technical staff who worked tirelessly to restore access for our Hawaii Island library patrons!

Technical staff continue to work on restoration of internet connectivity at the Pahala Library which also suffered from equipment failure issues. An announcement will be made once internet access is available.

We apologize for any inconvenience the outage has caused our Hawaii Island library patrons and thank them for their patience and understanding.

