Police DUI stats for the week of October 9-15, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 9, 2017, through October 15, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 907 DUI arrests compared with 863 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District   Weekly Total	Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	9
North Hilo	0	3
South Hilo	3	196
Puna    	5	223
Ka‘ū    	0	8
Kona    	10	414
South Kohala	2	50
North Kohala	1	4
Island Total	21	907

There have been 1,068 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,109 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.7 percent.

To date, there were 25 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 27 fatalities, compared with 20 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 23 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 25 percent for fatal crashes and 17.4 percent for fatalities.

