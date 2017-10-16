MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a theft that occurred in Pāhoa on (October 2).

The male suspect is shown in the photo wearing a black ball cap, black T-shirt, and jeans.

Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call Officer Terrance Scanlan at the Pāhoa Police Department number (808) 965-2716 or the departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record phone calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

