 

   

Categorized | News

Police seek ID of suspect in theft at Pahoa 7-Eleven

Posted on October 16, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a theft that occurred in Pāhoa on (October 2).

The male suspect is shown in the photo wearing a black ball cap, black T-shirt, and jeans.

Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call Officer Terrance Scanlan at the Pāhoa Police Department number (808) 965-2716 or the departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record phone calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6624.0044  chart+18.2031
S&P 5002557.64  chart+4.47
AAPL159.88  chart+2.89
FB174.52  chart+0.78
GOOG992.00  chart+2.32
INTC39.76  chart+0.09
MSFT77.65  chart+0.16
ORCL48.86  chart+0.25
QCOM52.38  chart-0.44
ALEX45.46  chart-0.24
BOH83.62  chart+0.53
BRN1.851  chart+0.001
BYD27.90  chart+0.21
CAGU0.315  chart+0.000
CPF32.54  chart+0.38
CYAN4.70  chart+0.15
HA38.95  chart+1.00
HCOM30.56  chart+0.07
HE34.67  chart+0.34
MLP16.55  chart+0.30
MRPI0.0014  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.15  chart+0.03
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK32.59  chart-0.01
TSO97.87  chart-97.87
Oct 16, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: