UPDATED (4:26 p.m. on 10/16/2017)

Hawaiʻi Island police have located 30-year-old Jesse Coley who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

He arrested this afternoon, (October 16), and taken into custody.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for 30-year-old Jesse Coley of Kapaau who is wanted for sexual assault and outstanding warrants.

He is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-8-inches, 180 pounds with blue eyes and dark hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



