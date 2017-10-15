 

   

Swimmer rescued in Hilo Bay Friday (Oct 13)

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 3:49 alarm Friday (Oct 13) to Hilo Bay for a swimmer in distress.

Fire dispatch received a call reporting a woman in her late 20s seen leaving the Wailoa River mouth heading towards a green channel marker about a mile off shore. The witness lost sight of the woman and became concerned about her welfare and called 9-1-1. The fire department sent Chopper One which found the woman after 35 minutes of searching. The chopper deployed a rescue swimmer to the swimmer who was exhausted. Both were airlifted via Billy Pugh net to the shore. The woman refused medical attention.


