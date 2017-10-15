MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense message. This is a High Surf and High Wind information message for Sunday October 15 at 10:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind advisory for North, South, and East Hawaii Island, including the interior regions.

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a High Surf advisory for all shores of Hawaii Island.

Hawaii Electric Light Company (HELCO) reports their work crews are responding to spot power outages in isolated areas. As in all severe weather conditions, expect possible interruptions in power, cable and telephone services.

Should power outages occur, be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Ocean front residents and beachgoers are advised to be on the alert for possible high and dangerous surf. You are asked to exercise caution due to the unpredictability of high surf.

As a precaution, boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.

This email will be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.

Thank you for listening, have a safe day, this is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

To report a power outage call HELCO at (808) 969-6666.

More information about reporting outages at: www.hawaiielectriclight.com/he…

