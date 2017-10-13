 

   

Categorized | News, Weather

Weather Advisories for Hawaii Island due to heavy rains and surf

Posted on October 13, 2017. Tags: ,


A view over Hilo from Mauna Kea summit courtesy of the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope CloudCam. Line patterns overlaid are constellations. Flashes from lightning over East Hawaii can also be seen. Courtesy CFHT

MEDIA RELEASE UPDATED 3 p.m. 10/13/17

This is a Civil Defense message. This is a weather and surf information update for Friday October 13 at 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports unstable weather conditions to continue through today and into tonight for Hawaii Island.

Police report all roads are open at this time, but advise that driving conditions are poor because of occasional heavy downpours.

If lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Should power outages occur, be on the alert for non-operable traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

In addition, the National Weather Service expects high surf to approach advisory levels along the shores of North Kohala, Hamakua, North and South Hilo and Puna from tonight through the weekend.

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for possible high and dangerous surf as well as exercise caution due to the unpredictability of huge swells.

As a precaution, boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.

To report a power outage call HELCO at (808) 969-6666.

More information about reporting outages at: www.hawaiielectriclight.com/he…


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6605.8013  chart+14.2910
S&P 5002553.17  chart+2.24
AAPL156.99  chart+0.99
FB173.74  chart+1.19
GOOG989.68  chart+1.85
INTC39.67  chart+0.48
MSFT77.49  chart+0.37
ORCL48.61  chart+0.38
QCOM52.82  chart-0.18
ALEX45.70  chart-0.01
BOH83.09  chart-0.35
BRN1.85  chart+0.02
BYD27.69  chart-0.11
CAGU0.315  chart+0.000
CPF32.16  chart-0.21
CYAN4.55  chart+0.35
HA37.95  chart-1.05
HCOM30.49  chart+0.07
HE34.33  chart-0.02
MLP16.25  chart-1.50
MRPI0.0014  chart-0.0001
NNUTU2.12  chart-0.01
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK32.60  chart-0.05
TSO97.87  chart-97.87
Oct 13, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: