Photo taken Friday, October 6, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Over the past two weeks, there have been at least three breakouts within 100 m (330 ft) of the Kamokuna ocean entry. The western-most breakout (pictured above) had no visible surface breakouts on the cliff today (October 6), but was producing a nice cascading ‘a‘ā flow off the edge of the cliff and onto the delta. These lava cascades have been occurring often starting on October 1 just after 10:00 pm (HST), and consisted of both ‘a‘ā and pāhoehoe flows onto the delta. There was a weak plume originating from several lava entry points on the delta today, visible on the right side of the photo. Photo taken Friday, October 6, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Time-lapse image of multiple lava cascades on the sea cliff on October 4 at 3:31 am (HST). Just a few of the many resulting surface flows can be seen on the delta both below the cliff and near the front, which is lit by lava and moonlight. Photo taken Friday, October 6, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO There were clear views of the delta today (October 6), with only weak plumes being produced by the few ocean entries. Multiple pāhoehoe streams and drips entered the ocean on the east side of the delta (pictured). Photo taken Friday, October 6, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Time-lapse image taken on October 5 at 6:11 pm (HST), with the lava streams showing up nicely as the sun starts to go down. Photo taken Friday, October 6, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Pāhoehoe breakouts remain scattered on the coastal plain, but have not advanced significantly in recent weeks. In addition, small channelized ‘a‘ā flows have been recently active on the steep slopes of the pali. The pali can be seen in the distance in this photo. Photo taken Sunday, October 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



This video clip shows typical pāhoehoe breakouts on the coastal plain, as well as a small channelized ‘a‘ā flow on the pali. Photo taken Sunday, October 8, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. October 5-12, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. October 5-12, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. October 5-12, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. October 5-12, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. October 5-12, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level fluctuated with summit inflation and deflation, ranging about 32–39 m (105–128 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g flow remained active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and surface breakouts downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Rates of deformation and seismicity did not change significantly over the past week, but persist above long-term background levels. Small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the summit caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone, primarily at depths less than 5 km (3 mi), with some deeper events at depths of 5–13 km (3–8 mi). GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

No earthquakes were reported felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi during the past week.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. October 5-12, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie from a camera positioned on the southeast flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, looking toward the active flow advancing to the southeast. The breakout point is at the left edge of the image, and the mid-field skyline at the right is roughly coincident with the top of the pali. October 5-12, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. October 5-12, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

