MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested a Puna man in connection with a stabbing incident.

At 12:26 a.m., (October 12), officers responded to a residence in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision to a report that a man who had been stabbed by another man who shared the same home.

The victim, a 34-year-old Puna man, sustained stab wounds to his neck and was taken by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center in serious but stable condition. He was medivacked to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for additional treatment.

The suspect identified as 32-year-old Michael Potee was arrested. He remains at the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation, classified as a second-degree assault.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Scott Amaral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or Scott.Amaral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

