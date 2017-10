MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai’i Police Department reports a temporary closure of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19), on the Hilo side of Waimea town due to a fallen tree near Mile Marker 52 and White Road. Traffic is being routed through Kamamalu St., through Hawaiian Homes and through Mana Road in Waimea. Expected closure time is until about 3 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email