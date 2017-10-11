MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 2, 2017, through October 8, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 885 DUI arrests compared with 843 during the same period last year, an increase of 5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 1 193 Puna 5 218 Ka‘ū 0 8 Kona 10 404 South Kohala 0 48 North Kohala 0 2 Island Total 16 885

There have been 1,037 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,081 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.1 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 20 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 23 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 20 percent for fatal crashes and 13 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

