 

   

Categorized | News

Police DUI stats for the week of October 2-8, 2017

Posted on October 11, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 2, 2017, through October 8, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 885 DUI arrests compared with 843 during the same period last year, an increase of 5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District  Weekly Total	Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	9
North Hilo	0	3
South Hilo	1	193
Puna    	5	218
Ka‘ū    	0	8
Kona    	10	404
South Kohala	0	48
North Kohala	0	2
Island Total	16	885

There have been 1,037 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,081 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.1 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 20 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 23 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 20 percent for fatal crashes and 13 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6603.5483  chart+16.2969
S&P 5002555.24  chart+4.60
AAPL156.55  chart+0.65
FB172.74  chart+1.15
GOOG989.25  chart+16.65
INTC39.30  chart-0.35
MSFT76.42  chart+0.13
ORCL48.28  chart+0.07
QCOM54.12  chart+0.25
ALEX45.70  chart+0.00
BOH84.18  chart-0.87
BRN1.83  chart-0.08
BYD27.80  chart+0.30
CAGU0.335  chart-0.133
CPF32.65  chart+0.09
CYAN4.45  chart+0.50
HA40.00  chart-0.50
HCOM30.50  chart-0.18
HE34.28  chart+0.21
MLP17.85  chart+1.60
MRPI0.0019  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.30  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK32.77  chart+0.19
TSO97.87  chart-97.87
Oct 11, 2017 / 4:39 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: