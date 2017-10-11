MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, Hawai‘i – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces the following upcoming flight plans for October 2017:

October 12, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., to shuttle fencing material and equipment from ‘Ōla‘a Tract to Wright Road in Volcano.

October 14 and 15, between 9 a.m. and noon, to transport crew from Kīlauea helipad to Kahuku Unit at the 8,000-ft. elevation for archeological surveys.

October 18, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku between 5,000- and 7,000-ft. elevation.

October 18, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., to shuttle fencing material and equipment to Kahuku at about 7,000-ft. elevation for silversword recovery efforts.

October 19, between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku between 3,000- and 5,000-ft. elevation.

October 24, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., to shuttle fencing material and equipment to Kahuku between 2,000- and 3,000-ft.elevation.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



