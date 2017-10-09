 

   

Categorized | News

Police locate a Puna woman reported missing

Posted on October 9, 2017. Tags: , ,

UPDATED (1 p.m. on 10/9/2017)

Hawaiʻi Island police have located Sadie Ditus who was reported as missing earlier today (October 9).

She was found in good condition in Hilo at 11 a.m.

MEDIA RELEASE

Sadie Ditus

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 27-year-old Puna woman reported as missing.

Sadie Ditus, was last seen in Hilo (October 3).

She is 5-feet-8-inches, 115 pounds, thin build, pale complexion, with blue eyes and shoulder-length curly light-brown hair.

She is known to frequent and lives in the Pāhoa area.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Terrance Scanlan at the Puna Police Station (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


